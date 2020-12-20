Alabama's Mac Jones to Tim Tebow: 'I Loved You Growing Up and Still Do Now'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Though he led Alabama to the SEC championship with a 52-46 victory over Florida on Saturday, Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones had a postgame moment that might be even more meaningful.

Jones was interviewed by former Gators quarterback Tim Tebow on SEC Network, and when Tebow asked the redshirt junior about his mindset, Jones shared his secret.

"Well, I got it from you," Jones said. "Because you were my favorite player growing up, and you did everything right all the time. So I just learned that hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard from you. Honestly, I can literally say it's from you, because I loved you growing up and still do now."

Jones, who like Tebow is a Jacksonville native, collected 418 yards and five touchdowns on 33-of-43 passing Saturday night, and he'll get another chance to represent his and Tebow's hometown when No. 1 Alabama plays No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day in the College Football Playoff semifinal.