NBA Teams to Have League-Assigned COVID-19 'Protocol Officer' on Road Trips

NBA Teams to Have League-Assigned COVID-19 'Protocol Officer' on Road TripsDecember 20, 2020
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
The NBA will be taking a number of precautions as it attempts to hold a 72-game season with travel involved during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will include each team utilizing a "protocol officer," per Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Per that report, "All 30 teams will also have a league-assigned 'protocol officer' with them on the road and on team planes, trying to ensure adherence to the many restrictions outlined within the league's nearly 160 pages of rules to govern the season."
