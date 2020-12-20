    NBA Teams to Have League-Assigned COVID-19 'Protocol Officer' on Road Trips

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    The court floor and league logo are shown after Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The NBA will be taking a number of precautions as it attempts to hold a 72-game season with travel involved during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will include each team utilizing a "protocol officer," per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

    Per that report, "All 30 teams will also have a league-assigned 'protocol officer' with them on the road and on team planes, trying to ensure adherence to the many restrictions outlined within the league's nearly 160 pages of rules to govern the season."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jazz Give Gobert $205M Deal

      Utah’s star center Rudy Gobert agrees to largest contract ever for a big man with 5-yr, $205M extension (ESPN)

      Jazz Give Gobert $205M Deal
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jazz Give Gobert $205M Deal

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Rudy Among Highest-Paid Ever 🤑

      Jazz center jumps Stephen Curry with third-largest contract in NBA history

      Rudy Among Highest-Paid Ever 🤑
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rudy Among Highest-Paid Ever 🤑

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Jrue to Donate Salary 👏

      Bucks guard pledges to donate the remainder of his 2020 NBA salary to black-owned small businesses and non-profits

      Jrue to Donate Salary 👏
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jrue to Donate Salary 👏

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Luka Listed as MVP Favorite 👀

      Mavs star (+410) is the surprise MVP favorite followed closely by Giannis at +480. Tap for full odds 👉 (Odds via FanDuel)

      Luka Listed as MVP Favorite 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Luka Listed as MVP Favorite 👀

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report