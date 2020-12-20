Eagles Rumors: Jalen Hurts to Start over Carson Wentz for Remaining Games

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

As he prepares to make his second straight start Sunday, Jalen Hurts can reportedly count on being the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback for the rest of the 2020 season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hurts is "expected" to be the starting quarterback for the final three games after impressing the coaching staff with his poise and avoiding sacks last week against the New Orleans Saints.

Philadelphia selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in 11 straight games from Week 2 through 13 but was playing behind Carson Wentz on the quarterback depth chart.

As the Eagles offense continued to sputter under Wentz, head coach Doug Pederson turned to Hurts in the second half of a 30-16 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 6. The 22-year-old showed promise with 109 passing yards, 29 rushing yards and a touchdown pass to Greg Ward.

Hurts took the reins of Philadelphia's offense last week against the Saints. He threw for 167 yards and one touchdown and ran for 106 yards in a 24-21 win.

After initially being non-committal about who would start for the Eagles in Week 15, Pederson announced Monday that Hurts would keep the job.

Wentz is signed through the 2024 season with cap hits over $30 million in each of the next four years. He's been the team's primary starter for the past five seasons but was leading the NFL with 15 interceptions and 50 sacks taken in 12 games this year when he was benched two weeks ago.

The Eagles enter Week 15 with a 4-8-1 record and should be looking to find players who can help them win in 2021. Hurts showed a lot of promise in his first start and needs more reps to continue developing into the type of player Philadelphia wanted when he was drafted in April.