Mr. Olympia 2020 Results: Prize Money Payouts for Winner and Top Contestants

Nick Ut/Associated Press

After some uncertainty two months ago if he would even be allowed to compete in the 2020 Mr. Olympia competition, Mamdouh Elssbiay was crowned champion on Saturday night at the prestigious bodybuilding contest.

Big Ramy had to receive a special invite to the event after missing the Europa Pro show on Nov. 10 when he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

The final result wound up working out in spectacular fashion for Elssbiay. The Egyptian bodybuilder beat out 2019 champion Brandon Curry, seven-time winner Phil Heath, Hadi Coopan and William Bonac to win the top prize.

This year's field underwent several changes due to the pandemic. GenerationIron.com noted that Roelly Winklaar, Danny Hester and Iris Kyle had to withdraw. Winklaar has been a Mr. Olympia staple since 2010 and had back-to-back top-five finishes in the previous two years.

Even with the field not looking quite as deep as it once seemed, there seemed to be no shortage of competition for the top spot. Jacob Ladon of GenerationIron.com noted the predjudging comparison rounds on Friday indicated a "neck and neck" battle for the top four.

Each of the top five finishers in the final judging were included in the first callout lineup on Friday. Akim Williams was also among that group, but finished in sixth place in the final judging.

One year after finally having his breakthrough moment, Curry had another strong showing with a second-place finish. The 38-year-old was in a close battle with Elssbiay for the top spot, but the judges ultimately gave the nod to Big Ramy.

Heath, who returned to the Mr. Olympia competition after taking 2019 off, didn't appear to be at his best en route to a third-place showing.

The Gift was looking to tie Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman for the most titles in Mr. Olympia history. His seven-year reign came to an end in 2018 when Shawn Rhoden came out on top.

This was a very different year for the event, which had to be moved from Las Vegas to Orlando due to COVID-19 restrictions. It normally takes place in September, but got delayed three months to the end of the year.

Despite all of those obstacles, though, Big Ramy finally got to shine brightest on the biggest stage in bodybuilding.