    Mr. Olympia 2020 Results: Prize Money Payouts for Winner and Top Contestants

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    2012 Mr. Olympia, Phil Heath, poses for a portrait Wednesday, September 18, 2013, in Los Angeles. Heath's quest for the Olympia title is the focal point of director, Vlad Yudin's bodybuilding documentary,
    Nick Ut/Associated Press

    After some uncertainty two months ago if he would even be allowed to compete in the 2020 Mr. Olympia competition, Mamdouh Elssbiay was crowned champion on Saturday night at the prestigious bodybuilding contest. 

    Big Ramy had to receive a special invite to the event after missing the Europa Pro show on Nov. 10 when he announced he tested positive for COVID-19. 

    The final result wound up working out in spectacular fashion for Elssbiay. The Egyptian bodybuilder beat out 2019 champion Brandon Curry, seven-time winner Phil Heath, Hadi Coopan and William Bonac to win the top prize. 

    This year's field underwent several changes due to the pandemic. GenerationIron.com noted that Roelly Winklaar, Danny Hester and Iris Kyle had to withdraw. Winklaar has been a Mr. Olympia staple since 2010 and had back-to-back top-five finishes in the previous two years. 

    Even with the field not looking quite as deep as it once seemed, there seemed to be no shortage of competition for the top spot. Jacob Ladon of GenerationIron.com noted the predjudging comparison rounds on Friday indicated a "neck and neck" battle for the top four. 

    Each of the top five finishers in the final judging were included in the first callout lineup on Friday. Akim Williams was also among that group, but finished in sixth place in the final judging. 

    One year after finally having his breakthrough moment, Curry had another strong showing with a second-place finish. The 38-year-old was in a close battle with Elssbiay for the top spot, but the judges ultimately gave the nod to Big Ramy. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Heath, who returned to the Mr. Olympia competition after taking 2019 off, didn't appear to be at his best en route to a third-place showing. 

    The Gift was looking to tie Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman for the most titles in Mr. Olympia history. His seven-year reign came to an end in 2018 when Shawn Rhoden came out on top. 

    This was a very different year for the event, which had to be moved from Las Vegas to Orlando due to COVID-19 restrictions. It normally takes place in September, but got delayed three months to the end of the year. 

    Despite all of those obstacles, though, Big Ramy finally got to shine brightest on the biggest stage in bodybuilding.

    Related

      Best Conference Championship Games of Late 🏆

      Ranking the top CFB conference title matchups since 2000

      Best Conference Championship Games of Late 🏆
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Best Conference Championship Games of Late 🏆

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Starters Every Team Must Replace

      How each organization must adjust in the offseason 🔄

      Starters Every Team Must Replace
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Starters Every Team Must Replace

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Raiders' Season Falls Apart on TNF

      A late-season collapse capped off by a crushing loss to the Chargers has all but sunk Las Vegas' playoff hopes ➡️

      Raiders' Season Falls Apart on TNF
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Raiders' Season Falls Apart on TNF

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks ✅

      Our crew picks every game against the spread in the week to come

      B/R's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks ✅
      Featured logo
      Featured

      B/R's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks ✅

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report