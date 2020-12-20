Fantasy Basketball 2020: Latest Rankings for Top NBA Players and Sleepers

2 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Curry could be in the perfect situation to earn his third season with more than 10 points per game.

He is coming off a season in which he averaged 12.4 points per game and shot 45.2 percent from three-point range for Dallas.

Both of those totals could greatly help the Philadelphia offense in its attempt to become more well-rounded during Rivers' first season in charge.

In previous seasons, the Sixers have employed JJ Redick and Josh Richardson to be the marquee shooters in the backcourt alongside Ben Simmons, whose three-point struggles have been widely documented. If Simmons continues to have a rough time shooting from deep, Curry's fantasy value will go up even more.

With Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris in the starting five, Curry will not be one of the three most popular players selected from his own team, but he may end up as the most valuable.

Philadelphia's situation suits him perfectly, and if he provides high-quality shooting and spacing on the outside, he could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Sixers' offensive game play.