Bowl Projections 2020: Predictions for Top Teams Ahead of Final CFP Poll Reveal

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Despite having the potential for chaos, college football's championship weekend went just about as everyone expected.

No. 3 Ohio State, which only got into the Big Ten Championship because the league voted to allow it to play, struggled against Northwestern but prevailed 22-10 in less-than-impressive fashion. The Buckeyes, despite only playing six games this season, are likely a lock for the College Football Playoff, if only off the potential most people around the sport think they have.

Likely meeting the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl will be Clemson, which dominated No. 2 Notre Dame from start to finish in Saturday's ACC Championship Game, winning the rematch from earlier this season 34-10 and cementing a spot in the playoff.

For the Fighting Irish, their bowl destiny is complicated. Of the teams fighting for the final CFP spot, Notre Dame has the most impressive win (Clemson), but that came against a Tigers team missing Trevor Lawrence. The Irish also beat No. 15 North Carolina handily, and it's hard to imagine a team dropping from No. 2 all the way out of the playoff after a loss to a top-four team.

But the manner in which Notre Dame lost might be their downfall. Saturday's ACC title game was never particularly close, as Clemson led 31-3 after three quarters and coasted the rest of the way. Sitting at No. 5, though, is a Texas A&M that finished 9-1 in the toughest league in college football. The Aggies also have a win over No. 7 Florida, which proved it's no pushover in a close loss to Alabama on Saturday night.

Those two are arguably the only teams with a shot at the final spot in the CFP, though weaker cases could be made for Oklahoma and Cincinnati.