Who Should Canelo Alvarez Fight After Win vs. Callum Smith?

Boxing superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez dominated Callum Smith on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Alvarez had no problem with the lanky super middleweight. He never quite knocked the UK star off his feet, but he won virtually every exchange in the fight.

Judges scored the fight 119-109, 119-109, and 117-111 for Alvarez.

The stunning win netted Alvarez his opponent's WBA and The Ring magazine super middleweight titles as well as the vacant WBC championship.

Now, the world's top pound-for-pound boxing superstar, Alvarez, will be looking to land an even bigger and better fight, and he'll potentially be doing so across multiple weight classes.

Bleacher Report is game to help take a little of the guesswork out of Team Canelo's decision-making process for finding his next opponent.

Here's our list of ideas about who the Mexican superstar should target next.