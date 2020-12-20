Who Should Canelo Alvarez Fight After Win vs. Callum Smith?December 20, 2020
Boxing superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez dominated Callum Smith on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Alvarez had no problem with the lanky super middleweight. He never quite knocked the UK star off his feet, but he won virtually every exchange in the fight.
Judges scored the fight 119-109, 119-109, and 117-111 for Alvarez.
The stunning win netted Alvarez his opponent's WBA and The Ring magazine super middleweight titles as well as the vacant WBC championship.
Now, the world's top pound-for-pound boxing superstar, Alvarez, will be looking to land an even bigger and better fight, and he'll potentially be doing so across multiple weight classes.
Bleacher Report is game to help take a little of the guesswork out of Team Canelo's decision-making process for finding his next opponent.
Here's our list of ideas about who the Mexican superstar should target next.
5. Gennadiy Golovkin
With apologies to Bleacher Report's Lyle Fitzsimmons, who suggested Alvarez was the top option for IBF middleweight titleholder Gennadiy Golovkin to face next after his big win on Friday night, the world has seen Canelo vs. GGG twice already.
While many have debated the scorecards of the first fight, the second one seemed more like a definite Alvarez win, at least to me and many others.
Since the rematch, Alvarez, 30, seems to have improved greatly while Golovkin, 38, has seemed to be on a clear decline.
Still, both Alvarez and Golovkin are huge superstars in the sport, and the bad blood created by the circumstances of their first two encounters would make it an easy sell to the general public.
If Alvarez vs. GGG 3 happens next, it's an interesting, noteworthy, and compelling fight. That's for certain.
But Alvarez has plenty of other options on the table, and many of them are much more compelling matchups than a third fight against GGG.
4. Demetrius Andrade or Jermall Charlo
SI's Chris Mannix has been pushing for a clash between WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade and WBC titleholder Jermall Charlo for a long time. Both Americans are undefeated champs in boxing's 160-pound middleweight division after having both previously won titles in the 154-pound weight class.
But both Andrade and Charlo would much more readily accept a fight against Alvarez next than the other, and the world would tune in for either of those fights over any other one Andrade and Charlo could land right now.
Alvarez remains lineal, The Ring and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board middleweight champion. On top of that, Alvarez is the WBC "Franchise" champion at 160. Depending on who you ask, even among the people at the WBC's offices, that might actually mean Alvarez is the real WBC middleweight champ over Charlo right now.
And who’s the real WBC champ is a great angle for promoting Canelo vs. Charlo.
Meanwhile, Andrade doesn't have the power of the Premier Boxing Champions machine behind him like Charlo does, but he has benefited from the constant narrative put forth by DAZN that Andrade is among the most world's most avoided fighters. The southpaw does fit that bill on some levels, even if it's not exactly 100% true, so Alvarez facing him could be seen as yet another example of Alvarez taking on the best and biggest challenge without being pressured into it.
Alvarez could pick either Andrade or Charlo for his next fight, and it would be a massive and important middleweight showdown.
3. BJ Saunders
Alvarez was supposed to be facing Billy Joe Saunders before the pandemic hit, so there has already been some kind of publicity around the fight.
Saunders is an undefeated southpaw who won a world title at 160 pounds before moving up to 168 to do the same thing.
The 31-year-old isn't the type of fighter who triggers fear and trembling because of his supreme athletic skills. But he's a tough, crafty boxer with a built-in UK fan base that typically presents all sorts of stylistic nightmares for potential opponents.
On this list, Saunders gets the nod over the middleweight champions Andrade and Charlo because he's a super middleweight titleholder. Alvarez would probably benefit from challenging the rest of the titleholders in his new weight class of 168 over his old one at 160, so Canelo vs. Saunders makes the cut here.
2. Caleb Plant or David Benavidez
Speaking of other top super middleweights in boxing, IBF champion Caleb Plant and former WBC champ David Benavidez would present interesting puzzles for Alvarez to solve.
Plant probably gets the nod over Benavidez in Alvarez's mind since he still holds one of the major world titles in the division. "Sweet Hands" is an apt description for this crafty 28-year-old American.
Moreover, before signing up to face Callum Smith, Alvarez was negotiating a bout with Plant, so this might already be next in the Mexican's mind anyway.
Meanwhile, Benavidez lost his WBC super middleweight title on the scale before his last fight. It was the second time the undefeated 168-pound menace has been stripped by the WBC over something that happened outside the ring, but the 24-year-old is still one of the most aggressive and scariest fighters in the division.
So Alvarez couldn't go wrong picking either Plant or Benavidez next. That move would affirm his intention to face the biggest and best names at 168 and it would perhaps put his middleweight days behind him for good.
1. Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol
Finally, the best and biggest possible fight for Alvarez to take next would probably be taking another stab at one of the champions in the light heavyweight ranks.
Alvarez stopped Sergey Kovalev in Round 11 last year to grab the Russian's WBO title. It was an impressive jump up in weight for the former 154-pound titleholder, and it had many fans wondering afterward just how great a fighter Alvarez might already be.
Alvarez could prove without a doubt that he's one of the best fighters in boxing history by taking another run at a world champ in the 175-pound division. Both unified light heavyweight champion (WBC, IBF) Artur Beterbiev and WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol would present Alvarez stern tests.
Beterbiev is a rampaging force of aggression, while Bivol has some of the straightest punches and smoothest combinations in the world.
Either fight would give Alvarez yet another chance to show why most people consider him the world's best boxer and most daring champion.