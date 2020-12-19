    Trail Blazers Rumors: Zach Collins Won't Agree to New Contract Before Season

    The Portland Trail Blazers will not attempt to lock up big man Zach Collins ahead of the 2020-21 season, according to Jason Quick of The Athletic. 

    The 23-year-old is entering his fourth NBA season out of Gonzaga and will become a restricted free agent at the end of the year. That would allow him the ability to sign an offer sheet from any other club, with Portland reserving the right to match. 

    Collins' agent, Mark Bartelstein, noted he's been in touch with Portland general manager Neil Olshey and the two agreed an extension now wouldn't make sense for either side. 

    "Neil and I have talked quite a bit about Zach, and there's no question how strongly the Blazers feel about him,"  Bartelstein told HoopsHype. "We both feel that an extension probably just doesn't make sense at this time based on Zach not having a chance to play as much last year due to his injuries. Everyone's focus right now is on getting Zach back to full health and having a terrific season, and then Neil and I will sit down and get to work on a contract this summer."

    The forward was available for just 11 regular-season games last year with a left labrum injury requiring surgery in November followed by four months of rehab. 

    That stymied Collins' development after a 2018-19 season during which he averaged 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game off the bench. 

    As long as he's healthy, and able to carve out a spot in the rotation, Collins could show out this year and earn himself a larger deal moving forward. Signing before he's had a chance to prove himself would only see him drive down his own price. 

    Collins may still have a role in Portland long term, but the team won't commit to it financially until after the season. 

     

