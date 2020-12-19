Rockets' Stephen Silas: James Harden 'Has Been Committed' During Training Camp

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Amid trade speculation leading into the start of the regular season, Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas has had no problems with James Harden since he arrived at training camp.

"He has been committed since he's been here," Silas told reporters Saturday. "He's been great in practice, good to talk to, listening, trying, asking good questions, pulling me aside and telling me things he sees."

Harden has had a memorable offseason, to say the least. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last month that the former NBA MVP turned down a contract extension with Houston that would have made him the league's first $50 million player, and he "made it clear to ownership that he's singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets."

The Rockets labeled Harden as a holdout when he didn't show up for the start of training camp. He eventually reported on Dec. 8, but there were no indications he was content to remain in Houston.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Dec. 11 that Harden expanded his list of trade destinations to include the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

Silas told reporters this week that he had a "good discussion" with Harden, who "was locked in" heading into the start of the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Rockets are entering a new era under Silas and general manager Rafael Stone. Harden has been the lynchpin for the franchise over the past eight seasons. He's led them to eight straight playoff appearances, four division titles and two trips to the Western Conference Finals.