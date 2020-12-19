Ravens' Marcus Peters Fined $12,500 for Spitting at Browns' Jarvis Landry

Uncredited/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was issued a $12,500 fine by the league for spitting at Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry at the end of the first quarter on Monday night, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Landry said he didn't realize that anything had happened until he was watching a replay of the game. Both Peters and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh denied the incident, but that defense apparently didn't hold up in the eyes of the league.

Peters issued a statement Thursday and said that he "didn't spit at Jarvis," per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, while Harbaugh spoke about the incident Friday.

"No way would Marcus do that," Harbaugh said. "I know Marcus really well. That's not really his style anyway. If he was upset, he wouldn't be doing that. What he did was he spat in a direction. It wasn't in anybody's direction, per se. You can tell that on the clip. That's where I stand with it."

The coach also said he spoke with Landry following the game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to comment, per ESPN's Jake Trotter. But Landry had plenty to say about Peters on Thursday.

"He's a coward," Landry said. "I think he knew that maybe behind my back he'd do things like that, but to my face, he wouldn't. ... Now I know. Everybody knows the type of player he is, the type of person he is."

Peters and the Ravens came away with the 47-42 victory that included 20 points scored in the last two minutes of the play. With both teams seeking a playoff bout, the two teams may meet again this year, and the discourse between Peters and Landry would certainly be a focal point.