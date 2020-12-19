    Video: Watch Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Make Impressive Eagle at PNC Championship

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 19, 2020

    Tiger Woods, left, gives his son Charlie a fist bump after Charlie made a putt on the 12th green during a practice round of the Father Son Challenge golf tournament, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    In Tiger Woods' PNC Championship debut, his 11-year-old son, Charlie, outshined him Saturday with a stellar approach shot and putt for eagle on the third hole, a par-five.

    The pair elected to use Charlie's drive, and he delivered a dart to within a few feet of the cup for a tap-in eagle.

    "We can do this together for a lifetime," Woods said Thursday, per Adam Schupak of Golfweek. "I like the thought of having that opportunity to play with him for as long as I live."

    The pair started Saturday's proceedings five under par through five holes.

