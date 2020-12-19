Video: Watch Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Make Impressive Eagle at PNC Championship

Video: Watch Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Make Impressive Eagle at PNC ChampionshipDecember 19, 2020
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
In Tiger Woods' PNC Championship debut, his 11-year-old son, Charlie, outshined him Saturday with a stellar approach shot and putt for eagle on the third hole, a par-five.
The pair elected to use Charlie's drive, and he delivered a dart to within a few feet of the cup for a tap-in eagle.
"We can do this together for a lifetime," Woods said Thursday, per Adam Schupak of Golfweek. "I like the thought of having that opportunity to play with him for as long as I live."
The pair started Saturday's proceedings five under par through five holes.
