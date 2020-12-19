Report: Lions' Matthew Stafford Preparing to Play vs. Titans Despite Rib Injury

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is preparing to play Sunday, a week after he sustained a rib injury in a loss to the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 32-year-old was hurt on a scramble in the fourth quarter. He stayed on the field for Kerryon Johnson's two-yard touchdown run but came to the sideline holding his left side. Chase Daniel took over at quarterback for the rest of the game.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell told reporters Monday that X-rays of Stafford's chest showed no fractures.

Stafford, who also has a partially torn ligament in his thumb that he suffered in Week 10, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday.

He told reporters Wednesday he was assessing his injury ahead of the trip to face the 9-4 Tennessee Titans:

"I think it kind of boils down to being able to operate, you know? Don't want it to be one of those things where you go out there and do something weird early, and you're out after the first series of the game or something.

"I'm gonna have to rest, but I'm not counting myself out. Just trying to see how it progresses throughout the week."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Through 13 games, the Lions' franchise star has thrown for 3,522 yards with 22 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 63.9 completion percentage.

Daniel has collected 123 yards on 11-of-19 passing with one score and one pick through his two appearances.

The Titans can secure a playoff spot Sunday if they win and the Baltimore Ravens lose or with a win and a Miami Dolphins loss plus a Cleveland Browns win or tie. The Lions would need to sweep the rest of their games and get some major help to make the postseason.