Jalen Suggs Stars as No. 1 Gonzaga Takes Down Luka Garza, No. 3 Iowa

More than two weeks had passed since No. 1 Gonzaga played a game or had a full practice following a coronavirus-related shutdown, but the Bulldogs were able to shake off the rust against the only team in the nation that has a higher ranked offense.

After a back-and-forth start to the game, when there were four lead changes and two ties during the opening six minutes, Gonzaga finally settled in and took the lead they would not give up at 14:06 of the first half. They went on a 17-7 run at the end of the first half to secure the lead.

Jalen Suggs had 27 points to lead the 4-0 Bulldogs through an 99-88 defeat of No. 3 Iowa on Saturday. For the Hawkeyes, preseason national player of the year Luka Garza added 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Notable Performers

Luka Garza, C, Hawkeyes: 30 PTS (13-18 FG, 4-7 FT), 10 REB, 2 AST

30 PTS (13-18 FG, 4-7 FT), 10 REB, 2 AST Jalen Suggs, G, Bulldogs: 27 PTS (8-17 FG, 7-10 3PT, 4-7 FT), 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, BLK

27 PTS (8-17 FG, 7-10 3PT, 4-7 FT), 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, BLK Joe Wieskamp, G, Hawkeyes: 20 PTS (8-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-3 FT), 8 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL

20 PTS (8-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-3 FT), 8 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL Drew Timme, F, Bulldogs: 15 PTS (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 9 REB, 3 AST

The Jalen Suggs Show

Breakout freshman Jalen Suggs did it all on Saturday, with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

He even made mistakes—then redeemed himself immediately. His Sportscenter Top 10-worthy play came in the middle of the second half, when he turned the ball over and hustled back to the basket to block the ensuing Iowa shot.

The two weeks off didn't seem to make a difference for Gonzaga as a whole, or Suggs, though that's no surprise considering he played through a high-ankle sprain back in December (h/t Dana O'Neil of The Athletic). As Gonzaga gets back into a regular practice and game schedule following their COVID-19 problems, Suggs has every intention of continuing to perform on the national stage.

"Coming out here, knowing everyone is watching me, I love it," he told O'Neil. "It keeps me focused. The last thing I want to be is the one player who doesn’t perform for this team."

Hawkeyes Couldn't Break Through

The Hawkeyes entered Saturday as the premier offense in the nation, leading the country with an average of 24.0 assists per game with a 51.0 field goal percentage en route to an average of 100.8 points per game. But they had only met one ranked team through their 6-0 start to the season, and certainly not one of Gonzaga's caliber.

On Saturday, the offense just couldn't come together to finish under pressure from the Bulldogs. Iowa was limited to 48.9 percent shooting from the field, and they nearly halved their production in terms of assists, ending the day with 16, while also giving up 12 points off turnovers and 18 points off a fast break. They never led by more than four points.

In a game between the top offenses in the country, the stronger defense would be the difference-maker, and it didn't belong to Gonzaga.

What's Next?

The 4-0 Bulldogs should face an easy return to action when they host 1-6 Northwestern State on Monday night. The Demons opened their season with a 101-58 loss to Texas Tech and earned their lone win of the season against Champion.

The Hawkeyes will host 5-2 Purdue on Tuesday, with the Boilermakers entering off of a Saturday afternoon game against Notre Dame and a Wednesday victory over No. 20 Ohio State.