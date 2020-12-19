Neymar Out Until January for PSG with Ankle Injury

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain announced Saturday superstar forward Neymar will miss the remainder of 2020 because of an ankle injury.

"Following the sprain to his left ankle, there is some bruising to the bone and he continues to undergo treatment at the training ground," the PSG statement read. "He is expected to make his return in January."

Neymar was injured Sunday after a tackle by Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes.

