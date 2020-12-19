    Neymar Out Until January for PSG with Ankle Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    PSG's Neymar falls in pain during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Thibault Camus/Associated Press

    Paris Saint-Germain announced Saturday superstar forward Neymar will miss the remainder of 2020 because of an ankle injury.

    "Following the sprain to his left ankle, there is some bruising to the bone and he continues to undergo treatment at the training ground," the PSG statement read. "He is expected to make his return in January."

    Neymar was injured Sunday after a tackle by Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

