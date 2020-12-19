Heisman Watch 2020: Odds for Top Race Candidates Before Championship Games

0 of 4

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The Heisman Trophy appears to be headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith are viewed as the favorites to capture the most prestigious individual honor in college football.

The quarterback-wide receiver combination for the Alabama Crimson Tide has shone all season and could use Saturday's SEC Championship Game to polish their respective resumes. Jones is listed as the favorite to win the award, but a strong case can be made for Smith, who has enjoyed one of the best individual seasons in 2020.

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask was in the driver's seat for a few weeks, but his Heisman campaign fell off after Week 15's loss to the LSU Tigers. He needs a massive performance in an upset victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game to earn more first-place votes.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the main outlier in the Heisman race. He is viewed as the top NFL draft prospect in college football, but he may leave this level without the top individual honor unless he outplays the trio of SEC stars by a wide margin Saturday.