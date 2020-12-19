UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

The final UFC card of the year features an intriguing lineup of fights headlined by welterweights Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

It's a matchup between one of the mainstays of the division in Thompson and an up-and-coming Neal looking to prove himself to be in the top five. The 30-year-old Neal has left a path of destruction as he works his way into bigger and better fights, while Thompson has two title fights and eight years of competing in the Octagon.

The rest of the main card is a fun one, too. Jose Aldo and Marlon "Chito" Vera will meet in the co-main event. Vera is another rising contender in his division, with Aldo playing the role of accomplished veteran opponent.

The rest of the card features appearances from Greg Hardy, Marlon Moraes and Kalinn "Khaos" Williams. In short, the UFC is set to end the year with plenty of action.

Here's a look at the complete schedule and predictions for the night's biggest clashes.