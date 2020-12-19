College Football Playoff Selection Show 2020: Date, Start Time, Live Stream Info

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

On Sunday, the College Football Playoff field for the 2020 season will be set. Four teams will have the opportunity to battle for the CFP National Championship, needing to win two games to win the title.

However, there's plenty that could change before the field is announced. Each of the top four teams will be playing in a conference championship game Saturday, and depending on the results of those matchups, other teams could make their way into the CFP.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State are the top four teams. Will that still be the case Sunday?

The two semifinal matchups (the Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl) will take place on New Year's Day. The winners will advance to the CFP National Championship Game, which is set to happen Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Here's everything else you need to know before Sunday's CFP selection show.

2020 CFP Selection Show Info

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Sunday, Dec. 20

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN online



Current Playoff Picture

Let's start at the top, where Alabama has been entrenched this season. The Crimson Tide have been in the top spot in every edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, and they could be on their way to the playoff even if they lose to Florida in Saturday's SEC Championship Game.

There's a good chance that Alabama wins the SEC title and improves to 11-0. That would secure its spot as the No. 1 seed.

Notre Dame and Clemson, the Nos. 2 and 3 teams in the CFP rankings, respectively, could both be heading to the College Football Playoff, even though the teams are going head-to-head in the ACC Championship Game. The Fighting Irish are 10-0, while the Tigers are 9-1, with their only loss coming at Notre Dame in double overtime Nov. 7.

If the Fighting Irish lose Saturday, it's still unlikely they would fall out of the playoff. Meanwhile, the Tigers would solidify their spot with a win. However, what would happen if Clemson lost to Notre Dame again?

Even if the Tigers fail to win the ACC title for the sixth straight year, they would still have nine wins and have only lost to one of the other top teams in the country. There's never been a two-loss team make the College Football Playoff (which began in the 2014 season), but they could still have a case. However, it may also depend on some other results around the country.

Ohio State is ranked No. 4, and it will get in with a win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. If the Buckeyes lose, they are likely to fall out of the CFP field, giving another team a chance to make it in.

Iowa State is ranked No. 6, but it could pick up a big win over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game to make a final push for the CFP. Another team high in the rankings is No. 5 Texas A&M, which isn't playing in the SEC Championship Game but will conclude its regular season with a matchup at Tennessee on Saturday.

Florida's CFP chances took a hit when it lost to LSU in Week 15, dropping it to No. 7 in the CFP rankings, but perhaps it could have a chance to make it if it upsets Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. However, the Gators lost to the Aggies earlier in the season, so perhaps Texas A&M could have an advantage in the eyes of the selection committee.

Even though Cincinnati is 8-0 and has a chance to win the AAC championship Saturday against Tulsa, it will be difficult for the Bearcats to move up from No. 9 in the CFP rankings and into the four-team field.

USC only had a slim chance to reach the CFP, entering the week at 5-0 and ranked No. 13, but it was eliminated from consideration with a loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night.

So it seems like the most probable scenario would be the current top four teams reaching the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome of the Clemson-Notre Dame showdown.