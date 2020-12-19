NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Rudy Gobert, P.J. Tucker Contract

1 of 3

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

The Sixers have been one of the teams bandied about in Harden rumors most often. The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have not.

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Heavy.com reported Thursday the Mavs were among the teams to have discussions with the Rockets about acquiring Harden. However, it appears there is nothing to the chatter.

A league source told Marc Stein of the New York Times there is "no chance" Dallas makes a play for Harden, which only seems to make sense.

There are tons of parallels between Harden and Mavs star Luka Doncic. Both excel at creating their own offense, whether using nifty handles and step-backs to free up space or leveraging their big and physical frames to get to the basket. Plus, Doncic already consumes a ton of the offensive action in Dallas.

Doncic ranked second in usage rate (36.8) during the 2019-20 season, per Basketball Reference. Harden, meanwhile, ranks eighth all-time in usage rate.

In short, there just doesn't seem to be a fit. Doncic became one of the best players in the NBA last year, averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists in his sophomore season. Why would the Mavs want to take the ball out of the youngster's hands when it could possibly stagnate his progress?

There is also the fact Houston would ask for substantial draft compensation and might even demand Kristaps Porzingis as something of a contract swap. That would almost certainly be a definitive "no" from Dallas, especially given concerns about fit.