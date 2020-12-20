Quick Takes on WWE Raw Record-Low Ratings, AEW's Acclaimed Trending Up, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Not only was Monday's WWE Raw the latest in a string of subpar shows, it also marked a new low for the red brand in the ratings with the episode drawing a measly 1.53 million viewers according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online.

The poor numbers aren't entirely surprising considering the steady decline they've been on for years. It's more a matter of determining what it will take for Raw's ratings to improve or at the very least refrain from falling further.

With 2021 fast approaching, no wrestling show needs more of a reset right now than Raw.

Although AEW Dynamite is far from a perfect show, the up-and-coming promotion has at least done a commendable job of building up new names in the last year. The tag team division in particular has been on fire lately and the ascent of The Acclaimed in recent weeks has been especially fun to watch.

WWE's tag team division, on the other hand, remains a work in progress. Riddle and Jeff Hardy being added to the mix could be a difference maker in the months to come and eventually lead to them capturing the Raw Tag Team Championship together.

SmackDown's tag team scene has also been treated like an afterthought for the better part of 2020. The Street Profits holding onto the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with their win on this week's show was a step in the right direction, but the lack of depth in the division won't bode well for the rest of their reign.

This installment of Quick Takes will explore WWE and AEW's tag team successes and failures, WWE's response to Raw's record-low ratings, NXT's upcoming New Year's Evil episode, and more.