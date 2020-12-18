    Padraig Harrington Says Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Star at PNC Championship

    Tiger Woods, left, gives his son Charlie a fist bump after Charlie made a putt on the 12th green during a practice round of the Father Son Challenge golf tournament, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    As Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, takes the spotlight ahead of the PNC Championship, Padraig Harrington is having a little fun at his longtime rival's expense.  

    "What I do find interesting: I think Tiger turned pro slightly before me or around the same time as me," Harrington said to reporters Friday after a pro-am round. "This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show.

    "He should note that himself. He ain't the star of the show this week. And that's very much among the players and the pros. We're all going down the range, and everybody is stopping to watch Charlie. 'Move out of the way, Tiger.' It is incredible the buzz it's created."

    Charlie Woods has been the buzz of social media in the lead up to the father-son tournament, with his swing already looking like a seasoned veteran at age 11. 

    Tiger Woods, who has won 15 major championships and is arguably the greatest golfer in history, has maintained he just wants his son to "enjoy" playing the sport that made him one of the most famous athletes in the world.

    Keep in mind that being a golf prodigy is no stranger to the Woods family. Tiger himself was making nationally televised appearances at age two and was considered a rising star even before his 10th birthday. 

