Browns' Myles Garrett Not Sure When He'll Be Fully Recovered from COVID-19

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett told reporters Friday that he's still feeling the effects of the coronavirus nearly a month after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

"Still doing breathing treatments and still doing conditioning on my own. But I'm feeling better each day. I'm not sure how long it's going to take for me to feel completely 100 with my wind, physically. Speaking strength-wise, I feel normal. It's just about trying not to gas out too early, trying to pace myself knowing that it can jump on me rather quickly."

Garrett was activated Dec. 1 and has played in the Browns' last two contests.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.