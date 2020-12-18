    Browns' Myles Garrett Not Sure When He'll Be Fully Recovered from COVID-19

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 18, 2020

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett told reporters Friday that he's still feeling the effects of the coronavirus nearly a month after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list: 

    "Still doing breathing treatments and still doing conditioning on my own. But I'm feeling better each day. I'm not sure how long it's going to take for me to feel completely 100 with my wind, physically. Speaking strength-wise, I feel normal. It's just about trying not to gas out too early, trying to pace myself knowing that it can jump on me rather quickly."

    Garrett was activated Dec. 1 and has played in the Browns' last two contests.

                                                                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Myles Garrett Not Sure When He’ll Be 100 Percent from COVID-19

      Myles Garrett Not Sure When He’ll Be 100 Percent from COVID-19
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Myles Garrett Not Sure When He’ll Be 100 Percent from COVID-19

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Aaron Rodgers Not Impressed by Baker Mayfield's Overthrown Hail Mary

      Aaron Rodgers Not Impressed by Baker Mayfield's Overthrown Hail Mary
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Aaron Rodgers Not Impressed by Baker Mayfield's Overthrown Hail Mary

      Shanna McCarriston
      via CBSSports.com

      Colt McCoy Could Start Against the Browns with Daniel Jones Questionable

      Colt McCoy Could Start Against the Browns with Daniel Jones Questionable
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Colt McCoy Could Start Against the Browns with Daniel Jones Questionable

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      Wyatt Teller Ruled Out for Sunday vs. Giants, 'Week to Week' with Ankle Injury

      Wyatt Teller Ruled Out for Sunday vs. Giants, 'Week to Week' with Ankle Injury
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Wyatt Teller Ruled Out for Sunday vs. Giants, 'Week to Week' with Ankle Injury

      Scott Petrak
      via Brownszone