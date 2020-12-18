Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Contract Extension Talks Haven't Progressed

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly "tabled" talks with forward Kyle Kuzma about a contract extension ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reported Thursday there's "no definite plan" for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to make a formal offer to Kuzma before the regular season tips off.

The 2018 NBA All-Rookie first-team selection met with Pelinka and head coach Frank Vogel in early December to discuss his role and walked away thinking he'll need to "scrap for on-court opportunities" as the Lakers attempt to defending their championship, per Goon.

Kuzma is one of the few Lakers who has played extensive minutes during the preseason, and he's performed well in what could be an audition for a niche off the bench. He's scored 66 points in 109 minutes, including a team-high 23 points in a 112-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Los Angeles' front office spent the offseason bolstering the team's depth as it enters the title defense on short rest after only finishing the Finals, a 4-2 series triumph over the Miami Heat, on Oct. 11.

The Lakers' most common lineup will probably be Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol, with Davis shifting to the 5 when reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell comes off the bench.

That leaves the 6'8", 221-pound forward to compete with Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley, Wesley Matthews and preseason standout Talen Horton-Tucker for minutes at power forward and on the wing.

"I have no idea," Kuzma told reporters Wednesday when asked about his regular-season role. "We'll see."

He'll likely see increased minutes over the campaign's first few months as the Lakers give some additional rest to James and Davis to help them manage the short turnaround ahead of what will likely be another deep postseason run.

How the Utah product performs in those opportunities in comparison to those other contenders for minutes could determine what his role looks like for the stretch run of the regular season and the playoffs.

Kuzma, who averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 threes in 61 games last season, is entering the final year of his four-year, $8.7 million rookie contract. The Lakers can make him a qualifying offer next offseason to make him a restricted free agent.

L.A. opens the regular season Tuesday at Staples Center against the Clippers as the home team.