NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Ben Simmons, Gary Harris

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

If this were all up to James Harden, he'd reside outside of Space City now. He even has handpicked potential destinations, with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers topping his wish list.

But the 31-year-old has two seasons (plus a player option) left on his deal with the Rockets, so the ball is in their court. And if they're forced to eventually move the former MVP—which feels inevitable to happen sooner than later—they won't be bound to dealing with only his favored landing spots.

"The Houston Rockets are increasingly expanding trade discussions on All-NBA guard James Harden beyond his preferred destinations of Brooklyn and Philadelphia," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported.

Additionally, the ESPN scribes noted "several playoff-caliber teams in the Eastern and Western conferences" are growing more comfortable with the idea of sacrificing "high-level trade assets" to add the three-time scoring champ.

Even if Harden is non-committal about his next contract, the fact that he has two seasons left on this one surely contributes to that comfort level.

In essence, this confirms that Houston has plenty of options when it comes to handling Harden's exit. If the Rockets can't find what they want from teams like Brooklyn and Philly, they should have no shortage of offers to comb through from other clubs.