    No. 5 Kansas Staves off No. 14 Texas Tech's Upset Bid as Mac McClung Drops 21

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 18, 2020

    Texas Tech's Micah Peavy (5) attempts to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lubbock, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
    Justin Rex/Associated Press

    No. 5 Kansas defeated No. 14 Texas Tech, 58-57, in the Big 12 opener for both schools on Thursday night with KU's Jalen Wilson blocking a shot from TTU's Terrence Shannon Jr. at the buzzer.

    After entering halftime down 29-26 to Kansas, Texas Tech opened the final frame with a 20-5 run that seemed to stun the Jayhawks. A 7-0 run by KU just before the under-eight-minute timeout knotted things back up at 46 all and gave head coach Bill Self an opportunity to switch up his defense. 

    Kansas (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) came back from the break playing a 2-3 zone and dared TTU to shoot from beyond the arc. The Red Raiders (6-2, 0-1 Big 12) went 3-of-13 from three-point range in the second half while KU kept the pressure up on offense with clutch shooting from Ochai Agbaji (23 points, 5 rebounds) and Marcus Garrett (10 points, 10 rebounds).

    Texas Tech's Mac McClung scored 21 points in the loss.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

