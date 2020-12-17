    Tiger Woods: 'It's So Cool' to Watch Son Charlie Play at PNC Championship

    Tiger Woods, left, gives his son Charlie a fist bump after Charlie made a putt on the 12th green during a practice round of the Father Son Challenge golf tournament, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    The viral images of 11-year-old Charlie Woods playing alongside his father were nothing compared to what Tiger Woods felt Thursday.

    "It's so much fun to see him enjoying the game," Woods said Thursday, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "That's the whole idea. Enjoy hitting shots and creating those shots. It's so cool for me to see him enjoy the sport and feeling the shots and hitting it as solid as he is hitting it."

    The father and son are playing in the PNC Championship, a competition pairing former major champions alongside a family member.

    Team Woods competed in Thursday's pro-am, although the warmups at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club were enough to gain attention:

    Charlie Woods also had quality moments during the round:

    Per Harig, the younger player even helped get a birdie on the 11th hole during the scramble format.

    While any success would be good, Tiger is enjoying the opportunity to play alongside his son:

    "It's all about him enjoying his moments," he added. "That's what we were doing. And having these bonding moments. As long as he does that, I'm happy for him."

    There are 20 teams in the 36-hole tournament which begins Saturday, including Justin Thomas and his father, John Daly and his son and Bernhard Langer and his daughter.

