    Gary Harris Trade Rumors: Nuggets Shopped SG to 'Several' Teams over Offseason

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 18, 2020

    Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Denver Nuggets are set to open the season with Gary Harris as their starting shooting guard but reportedly worked with multiple teams this offseason in an attempt to move the 26-year-old.

    According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, via his podcast, the Nuggets engaged "several" teams on a potential trade for the Michigan State product during the offseason.

    It's unclear which teams were approached or what Denver was seeking in return. 

    Harris averaged 10.4 points per game last season while shooting 42 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from behind the arc. It was the lowest scoring output from Harris since his rookie season in 2014-15. Making matters more difficult in Denver, an injury to Harris' right hip kept him out of the NBA Bubble until the first round of the postseason. He went on to average 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists during the playoffs as the Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference Finals. 

    It was a similar ailment that caused Harris to miss 11 games during the 2018-19 season. Overall, Harris has played more than 60 games in a season just twice in his career, the last time coming in 2017-18. 

    Denver's backcourt depth could still use an upgrade to aid Jamal Murray's rise but it appears it'll stick with Harris for now. 

    Whether or not the Nuggets are able to move him and the nearly $20 million per year left on his contract through 2022 remains to be seen. 

