    Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr's Firearm, Marijuana Charges Dropped

    Blake Schuster December 17, 2020
    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. drives against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    A felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been dropped, his lawyer told ESPN's Brian WindhorstMisdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and driving without a license from the same incident have also been dismissed.   

    Porter was initially charged in mid-November after he was involved in a car crash during which his SUV flipped on the interstate southeast of Cleveland. 

    The second-year pro out of USC is not expected to play in either of the Cavaliers' final two preseason contests.

    "We've put a plan in place and we've stood by that plan," head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters Wednesday. "Making sure that all things are met before we take steps forward with him in mind and the team in mind as well."

    According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers are being intentionally vague about Porter's status and remain committed to handling the situation internally. 

    That's likely to mean a slow start to the season for a player who averaged 23.2 minutes per game in 2019-20. Porter will not have played in any preseason contests by the time Cleveland opens its season on Dec. 23 against the Charlotte Hornets

    "I mean, it's a tough situation to be in," Bickerstaff said of Porter's playing time. "I don't know. If you miss an entire training camp, it's going to be a difficult bounce back. But, again, we'll stick with our plan. And then we'll always do what's best by our guys health-wise to make sure that they're prepared to play an NBA game, before we just throw them out there in the trenches."

