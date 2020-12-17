U.S. Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe to Have Memoir Adapted into TV Series

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe will have her memoir adapted into a scripted television series, per Deadline's Peter White.

White shared a statement from Rapinoe after Sony Pictures Television optioned the rights for One Life:

"My intention with One Life was to inspire others to action. I hope that by sharing my experiences, both on and especially off the field, others will be moved to educate themselves, speak up for justice and push for a more hopeful future. I'm excited to be working with the Sony Pictures Television team to bring my story to life on screen. They have a true understanding of the universality of the themes in the book and I cannot wait to see how this develops."



Rapinoe is a two-time Women's World Cup winner and was a member of the USWNT when it won gold in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The 35-year-old briefly played overseas at Olympique Lyonnais and helped the club win the top division in French women's soccer. The bulk of her career has come in the United States across spells at multiple clubs.

Rapinoe, who is engaged to Seattle Storm star Sue Bird, has been outspoken on social justice issues and was one of the first prominent athletes to kneel in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. She also famously said she was "not going to the f--king White House" in the event the USWNT went on to win the 2019 World Cup.