Charlotte Flair, Asuka Beat Jax, Baszler; Win Women's Tag Team Titles at WWE TLC

Asuka and Charlotte Flair beat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE TLC on Sunday to become the new WWE women's tag team champions.

Asuka called in major reinforcements when she revealed The Queen as her tag team partner before the contest began.

Flair was pivotal in the result as she hit Natural Selection on Baszler for the win.

Sunday's match was born from a long-running rivalry between Lana and the team of Jax and Baszler, which saw The Irresistible Force put Lana through the announce table with a Samoan Drop week after week on Raw.

After Lana stood as the sole survivor for the Raw women's Survivor Series team in November thanks to a fluky double count-out involving Jax and Bianca Belair, she became an even bigger target for the vicious duo.

Since Lana had nobody to back her up, Raw women's champion Asuka decided to step up and fight alongside her against Jax and Baszler, which evened the odds in a big way.

With Asuka and Lana operating as a team, they quickly established themselves as the No. 1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. They beat Jax and Baszler in non-title matches in back-to-back weeks on Raw, and The Empress of Tomorrow then defeated The Queen of Spades in a singles match.

The mounting losses were clearly causing frustration among Jax and Baszler, but the straw that broke the camel's back came Monday on Raw when Lana shocked the wrestling world by defeating The Irresistible Force in a singles match.

After the loss, Jax attacked Lana with help from Baszler and injured her. That resulted in WWE announcing she would not be medically cleared to compete at TLC.

Because of that, Asuka entered the PPV without a clear partner, meaning neither Jax and Baszler nor the WWE Universe knew who would be fighting alongside The Empress. The mystery partner added some intrigue to the proceedings and also increased the belief that Jax and Baszler could lose the titles.

Considering whom Asuka ultimately selected, Jax and Baszler might be regretting their previous actions. The team of Asuka and Flair is about as formidable as any you can build in the women's division.

