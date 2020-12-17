    Kyle Lowry Says He Hasn't Discussed New Contract with Raptors Ahead of Season

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) directs his team in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Kyle Lowry can hit free agency after this season, but he said Thursday he hasn't spoken to the Toronto Raptors about his future beyond this year, according to Michael Grange of Sportsnet.  

    "My goal is to stay focused on trying to win a championship for the Raptors," he added, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports. "I'll let the other stuff play itself out."

    Lowry has spent the past eight seasons with Toronto, playing a key role in helping the team win the 2018-19 NBA title.

    The point guard has earned an All-Star selection in each of the last six years.

    The 34-year-old is coming off another strong individual season in 2019-20, averaging 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds while once again excelling on the defensive end.

    The problem is he will earn $30 million in 2020-21 and could land another huge contract on the open market next offseason.

    Toronto already handed out big deals to younger players Pascal Siakam ($129.9 million over four years) and Fred VanVleet ($85 million over four years) and might want to avoid another large commitment for a player nearing the end of his career.

    Norman Powell is also coming off a strong year and could be part of the future backcourt alongside VanVleet, while 2020 first-round draft pick Malachi Flynn could also play a key role going forward.

    In the meantime, the Raptors will focus on building another top contender in the Eastern Conference.

