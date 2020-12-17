Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Says He Won't Play in 2021 Because of Heart Condition

Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Says He Won't Play in 2021 Because of Heart ConditionDecember 17, 2020
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press
Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist announced Thursday he won't play during the 2021 NHL season because of a recently diagnosed heart condition.
Lundqvist, who signed a one-year contract with the Caps in the offseason after 15 years with the New York Rangers, released a statement on Twitter:
The Capitals also provided a video from the 38-year-old netminder:
