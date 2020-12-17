    Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Says He Won't Play in 2021 Because of Heart Condition

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist high fives a child as he arrives on the ice before the start of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist announced Thursday he won't play during the 2021 NHL season because of a recently diagnosed heart condition.

    Lundqvist, who signed a one-year contract with the Caps in the offseason after 15 years with the New York Rangers, released a statement on Twitter:

    The Capitals also provided a video from the 38-year-old netminder:

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.    

