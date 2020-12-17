    Video: Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Practice Together Ahead of 2020 PNC Championship

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    Tiger Woods smiles as he walks off the 18th green during the second round for the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 12, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Ahead of their first appearance as a duo in an official tournament, Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie, had a practice session at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

    The PNC Championship features 20 PGA Tour professionals who have won a major title or the Players Championship playing alongside a member of their family. 

    Woods announced last month that he would be bringing his son to Orlando as his partner.

    "I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together," Woods said, via The Guardian. "It's been great watching him progress as a junior golfer, and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship."

    Charlie appears to have learned well, as his form looks very much like his father's based on their practice session:

    Charlie might have the upper-hand on his father on the green. Tiger's short game has been a problem this season, but his son was able to show off with the putter:

    After their practice session concluded, Tiger discussed the importance of being able to play golf with his son:

    Per the tournament rules, "each player drives and the best drive is selected. Each player then plays a second shot from the spot where the selected drive lies, and the best second shot is selected. This process is repeated until the hole is completed."

    Tiger will likely outdrive Charlie on every hole, but the youngster figures to play a significant role on the fairway and on the greens. They will tee off on Saturday at 11:48 a.m. ET. 

