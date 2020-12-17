    Justin Verlander Hopes to Pitch in 2021 After Tommy John Surgery, Astros GM Says

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    FILE- In this July 24, 2020, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Houston. The Astros announced Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, that Verlander needs Tommy John surgery and could miss the entire 2021 season. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of September with a 12-14 month timetable to return, Justin Verlander still wants to pitch in 2021.

    Houston Astros general manager James Click provided an update on the veteran pitcher:

    "He's getting after his rehab like a Hall of Famer, so he has every intention of trying to come back next year," Click said. "I think that would be an aggressive timetable, but we are not taking anything off the table when it comes to a guy like that."

    Verlander pitched on Opening Day for the Astros but was unable to make another start the rest of the season despite trying to work his way back to the mound. He finally announced on Instagram in September he would need Tommy John surgery for the first time in his career. 

    "I was hopeful that I would be able to return to competition in 2020, however, during my simulated game unfortunately the injury worsened," he said. "Obviously I'm extremely disappointed, but I will not let this slow down my aspirations for my career."

    The 37-year-old finished the season with just six innings pitched, winning his only start while allowing two runs.

    He had been one of the top pitchers in baseball before that, winning the Cy Young award in 2019 after finishing as a runner-up in 2018. He had a 37-15 record during the two-year span with a 2.55 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It continues an impressive career that includes two Cy Young awards, one MVP award, eight All-Star selections and a World Series title in 2017.

    Verlander is owed $33 million in 2021 but can become a free agent next offseason, which could give him motivation to prove he can still contribute at a high level in order to land a new deal in the open market.

    Related

      Didi Waiting on LeMahieu Decision for Hopeful Yankees Reunion

      Didi Waiting on LeMahieu Decision for Hopeful Yankees Reunion
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Didi Waiting on LeMahieu Decision for Hopeful Yankees Reunion

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Report: Blue Jays ‘Engaged’ with DJ LeMahieu

      Report: Blue Jays ‘Engaged’ with DJ LeMahieu
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Blue Jays ‘Engaged’ with DJ LeMahieu

      nj
      via nj

      Astros GM: Verlander Hopes to Pitch in 2021

      Astros GM: Verlander Hopes to Pitch in 2021
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Astros GM: Verlander Hopes to Pitch in 2021

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Ultra-Rare Honus Wagner Card Sells for $3.7M 💸

      Ultra-Rare Honus Wagner Card Sells for $3.7M 💸
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ultra-Rare Honus Wagner Card Sells for $3.7M 💸

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report