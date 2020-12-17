Justin Verlander Hopes to Pitch in 2021 After Tommy John Surgery, Astros GM Says

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of September with a 12-14 month timetable to return, Justin Verlander still wants to pitch in 2021.

Houston Astros general manager James Click provided an update on the veteran pitcher:

"He's getting after his rehab like a Hall of Famer, so he has every intention of trying to come back next year," Click said. "I think that would be an aggressive timetable, but we are not taking anything off the table when it comes to a guy like that."

Verlander pitched on Opening Day for the Astros but was unable to make another start the rest of the season despite trying to work his way back to the mound. He finally announced on Instagram in September he would need Tommy John surgery for the first time in his career.

"I was hopeful that I would be able to return to competition in 2020, however, during my simulated game unfortunately the injury worsened," he said. "Obviously I'm extremely disappointed, but I will not let this slow down my aspirations for my career."

The 37-year-old finished the season with just six innings pitched, winning his only start while allowing two runs.

He had been one of the top pitchers in baseball before that, winning the Cy Young award in 2019 after finishing as a runner-up in 2018. He had a 37-15 record during the two-year span with a 2.55 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It continues an impressive career that includes two Cy Young awards, one MVP award, eight All-Star selections and a World Series title in 2017.

Verlander is owed $33 million in 2021 but can become a free agent next offseason, which could give him motivation to prove he can still contribute at a high level in order to land a new deal in the open market.