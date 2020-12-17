    Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua Could Drop Heavyweight Titles to Make Fight Happen

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    World Heavyweight boxers Anthony Joshua of Britain, left, and New Zealand's Joseph Parker hold their belts as they pose for photographers after a media conference in London, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Their unification title bout with Joshua's IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles and Parker's WBO heavyweight title on the line will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    Associated Press

    A potential fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could crown a unified heavyweight champion, but organizers might not put their four titles on the line in order to make the bout happen.

    "We have a fight on our hands, and sorry to the governing bodies, that eclipses all belts," promoter Eddie Hearn told Matchroom Boxing (via BBC Sport).

    Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts, while Fury controls the WBC championship.

    "We've just got to be a bit careful because you may be on the verge of saying, 'Let's just get rid of politics right now. Let's just drop all the belts because if we lose one belt, we might as well lose them all,'" Hearn added.

        

