    NBA Gives $2M in Grants to Support Black Community as Part of Social Initiatives

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    FILE- In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter is displayed near the NBA logo in an empty basketball arena in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The NBA announced Thursday it will give out $2 million in grants to various organizations that support employment and career advancement in the Black community, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

    This is the first donation in the league's pledge in August to give $30 million annually over the next 10 years dedicated to "creating greater economic empowerment in the Black community."

    The recipients include exalt (New York City), Management Leadership for Tomorrow (Washington, D.C.), Marcus Graham Project (Dallas), Operation DREAM (Milwaukee), TEAM Inc. (Oakland, California), The Knowledge House (New York City) and the Youth Empowerment Project (New Orleans).

    Woodyard wrote the organizations "align with the NBA Foundation's mission to provide skills training, mentorship, coaching and development for high school, college and midcareer Black men and women in communities across the United States and Canada."

    The newly created NBA foundation will be led by Greg Taylor, who is the NBA senior vice president of player development.

    "During my time at the league, I have been inspired by the efforts of NBA players, teams and governors to advocate for change and I look forward to using my experience working with non-profits to further our investment in the next generation of Black leaders," Taylor said in a statement.

    It's a continuation of the efforts driven by players from before the restart of the 2019-20 season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    After numerous players across the league took part in protests against social injustice, the league allowed players to put phrases on their jerseys to further the movement while also having "Black Lives Matter" logos on courts.

    The grants can provide more tangible help to communities across the country.

    Related

      Expert's Way-Too-Soon Top 50 Big Board 📊

      @Jonwass drops his rankings for the 2021 NBA draft

      Expert's Way-Too-Soon Top 50 Big Board 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Expert's Way-Too-Soon Top 50 Big Board 📊

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Will Demand a Trade Next? 😡

      Predicting the next wave of NBA stars to shake up the league

      Who Will Demand a Trade Next? 😡
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Who Will Demand a Trade Next? 😡

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Buying or Selling NBA Buzz 💰

      The latest news around the league right before the regular season

      Buying or Selling NBA Buzz 💰
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Buying or Selling NBA Buzz 💰

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Clippers' Ballmer, Kings' Ranadive Voted Best, Worst Governors by NBA Insiders

      Clippers' Ballmer, Kings' Ranadive Voted Best, Worst Governors by NBA Insiders
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Clippers' Ballmer, Kings' Ranadive Voted Best, Worst Governors by NBA Insiders

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report