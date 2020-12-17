Randy Orton vs. the Fiend Set for 1st-Ever Firefly Inferno Match at WWE TLC 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced Thursday that Randy Orton and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will clash in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match at TLC on Sunday.

The announcement was made on the heels of a segment on Monday's episode of Raw that saw Orton lock the Firefly Funhouse version of Bray Wyatt in a box and light it on fire.

Orton was met with a surprise when The Fiend emerged from the box unscathed and locked him in the Mandible Claw until he was unconscious.

Fire has played a big role in the history of Orton and Wyatt, as Orton burned down the Wyatt Family compound in 2017 after turning on the Wyatt Family ahead of WrestleMania 33.

Wyatt's Fiend character holds grudges over what people did to Wyatt in the past, which is why he has feuded with the likes of John Cena and Braun Strowman in the last year.

It is unclear exactly what a Firefly Inferno Match will entail, but it could be a combination of two existing match types.

The first Firefly Funhouse Match occurred at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year between Wyatt and Cena. It was more of an experience than a true match, as fans were essentially sucked into a fever dream that explored Cena's career and what could have been had different decisions been made.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

An Inferno Match is a bout in which the ring is surrounding by fire and the only way to win is for a wrestler to set their opponent on fire.

There have been a handful of Inferno Matches in WWE history, but the most famous remains the first one between The Undertaker and Kane in 1998.

The rivalry between Orton and Wyatt was renewed several weeks ago after Orton became WWE champion. Orton quickly dropped the title back to Drew McIntyre, but The Fiend continued to keep a close eye on him.

After The Fiend cost Orton an opportunity to get another shot at the title by interfering in a match between The Viper and AJ Styles, Orton shifted his focus toward revenge.

There is always a great deal of intrigue surrounding The Fiend's matches since they are different from anything else on the card, but now that his match with Orton features such a unique stipulation, it promises to be can't-miss television.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).