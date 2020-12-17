Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Lana, Charlotte Flair, Cesaro and More

2 of 3

WrestleVotes reported Tuesday that, "Recently a group of writers were asked to make a list of underutilized talents they felt could shine if given the proper opportunity. Those lists ranged wide, but nearly all of them included Cesaro, Angel Garza, Chad Gable, Carmella and Peyton Royce."

It is encouraging to see some of the names on that list and, more importantly, that the writers recognize how good and underutilized those Superstars are.



Gable has long been one of the real head-scratchers in WWE, as his charisma and ring work would seemingly make him a surefire hit among fans. He has the tools that a young Kurt Angle had, without the opportunity to expand on them by working with top stars as the Olympic gold medalist did early on in his career.

Garza's charisma and confidence are off the chart, and he has also shown a propensity for excelling in high-profile positions. Whether working with Drew McIntyre, against Rey Mysterio or in a tag team with Andrade, he has proved he can be a top-shelf performer with the company. The comparisons to the late, great Eddie Guerrero do not hurt.

Cesaro is arguably the best wrestler on the planet, but for whatever reason, he has routinely been shoved into the role of glorified enhancement talent or tag team specialist. Peyton Royce has "star" written all over her but has lacked the opportunity to shine.

Then there is Carmella, who has been an asset for WWE as a singles competitor before but is now, with a new character and attitude, on her way to realizing her potential as she prepares for a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Sasha Banks at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday.

Hopefully hers is but the first push for the stars on the proposed list.