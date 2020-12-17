AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings with Sting Appearance, Kenny Omega in Main Event

Photo credit: AEW.

In this week's edition of the Wednesday night wrestling war, AEW Dynamite scored another ratings win over WWE NXT.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Dynamite averaged 806,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT garnered 766,000 viewers during its two-hour show on USA Network.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting appeared on Dynamite for the third consecutive week. This time, he showed up to save Cody Rhodes from an attack at the hands of Team Taz following Cody's victory over Angelico.

It also came on the heels of Cody and Brandi Rhodes announcing that they are expecting their first child together.

The main event of Dynamite was a No Disqualification match between AEW World champion Kenny Omega and Joey Janela. Omega won the match only to be confronted by PAC, who announced that he was granted a title match against Omega on the Dec. 30 episode of Dynamite.

Also on Dynamite, the team of Matt Hardy and Private Party beat "Hangman" Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds in a six-man tag team match, The Inner Circle defeated Best Friends, Top Flight, Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. in a 12-man tag team match, and The Acclaimed scored their first victory on Dynamite by beating SCU.

On NXT, a new No. 1 contender for Finn Balor's NXT Championship was determined, as Undisputed Era member Kyle O'Reilly got past Pete Dunne.

That set the stage for an NXT TakeOver 31 rematch between O'Reilly and Balor on the Jan. 6 New Year's Evil edition of NXT.

In the main event, Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm renewed their rivalry in a hard-hitting match. After last week's stare-down with Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez got involved, and the distraction allowed Storm to pick up the win.

Ripley and Gonzalez stared each other down again as the show went off the air, suggesting another match between them is on tap.

NXT also featured Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory beating Kushida and Leon Ruff, Karrion Kross making his in-ring return with a win over Desmond Troy, Tommaso Ciampa defeating Tyler Rust, and Shotzi Blackheart beating Indi Hartwell by disqualification.

