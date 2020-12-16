AEW's Cody and Brandi Rhodes Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced Wednesday night on Dynamite they're expecting their first child.

It's unclear how long Brandi will be out of action.

She last stepped inside the ring for a tag team match with Red Velvet against Leyla Hirsch and Elayna Black on the Nov. 3 edition of AEW Dark.

Brandi's pregnancy could provide some more context for Jade Cargill's backstage attack later that month. That not only was a storyline way to write her off television in an in-ring capacity but also provides her with a ready-made feud when she returns.

AEW recently brought NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal into the fold to further the angle. Brandi threw a glass of water on O'Neal last week after the Hall of Famer suggested she could "get some pointers" from Cargill during her recovery.

Brandi will have to wait a bit before she can get her hands on Cargill.