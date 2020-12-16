    AEW's Cody and Brandi Rhodes Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    Brandi Rhodes attends New York Comic Con to promote TNT's
    Charles Sykes/Associated Press

    Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced Wednesday night on Dynamite they're expecting their first child.

    It's unclear how long Brandi will be out of action.

    She last stepped inside the ring for a tag team match with Red Velvet against Leyla Hirsch and Elayna Black on the Nov. 3 edition of AEW Dark.

    Brandi's pregnancy could provide some more context for Jade Cargill's backstage attack later that month. That not only was a storyline way to write her off television in an in-ring capacity but also provides her with a ready-made feud when she returns.

    AEW recently brought NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal into the fold to further the angle. Brandi threw a glass of water on O'Neal last week after the Hall of Famer suggested she could "get some pointers" from Cargill during her recovery.

    Brandi will have to wait a bit before she can get her hands on Cargill.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      AEW Dynamite Live Chat 💬

      Kenny Omega takes on Joey Janela in an AEW world title eliminator match now on TNT. Join the discussion in app 📲

      AEW Dynamite Live Chat 💬
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      AEW Dynamite Live Chat 💬

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Sting Confronts Team Taz on AEW Dynamite

      Sting Confronts Team Taz on AEW Dynamite
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Sting Confronts Team Taz on AEW Dynamite

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling World

      👀Latest on Sting's AEW plans 🏆Omega to wrestle on Impact PPV 🐐Flair asks about WWE HOF

      Around the Wrestling World
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Around the Wrestling World

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Professional Wrestling Overreactions 🗣️

      Latest knee-jerk reactions from WWE and AEW fans

      Professional Wrestling Overreactions 🗣️
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Professional Wrestling Overreactions 🗣️

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report