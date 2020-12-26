    Matthew Stafford Ruled Out for Lions vs. Bucs with Ankle Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2020

    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported he was ruled out for the remainder of the game, noting "down 34 points in the second half, this makes sense regardless of the injury."

    Stafford was replaced by Chase Daniel.

    Stafford, 32, has dealt with injury issues in 2020, battling through rib cartilage damage. Despite that injury, Stafford appeared in the team's first 14 games, throwing for 3,774 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. 

    After injuries affected him early in his career, Stafford didn't miss a start between the 2011-18 seasons, a remarkable run of durability. That came to a close in 2019, however, as the one-time Pro Bowler missed eight games with a back injury. 

    For the Lions and Stafford, 2020 was yet again a disappointing campaign, as head coach Matt Patricia was fired following a 4-7 start, and the team will miss the postseason for a fourth straight year. Major changes are coming in Detroit, though Stafford seems entrenched as the team's starter. 

    As for the short-term impact of Stafford's injury, Daniel will step into the lineup. The career backup is a step down from Stafford, though with Detroit already out of the playoff picture, it's basically a moot point. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      This Lions Defense Could Go Down as the Worst Ever. Literally.

      This Lions Defense Could Go Down as the Worst Ever. Literally.
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      This Lions Defense Could Go Down as the Worst Ever. Literally.

      mlive
      via mlive

      Phillip Lindsay Done for Year

      Broncos place RB on IR due to knee/hip injury (9News)

      Phillip Lindsay Done for Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Phillip Lindsay Done for Year

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Peaking at the Right Time

      How your squad could ride a wave toward a deep playoff run ➡️

      Teams Peaking at the Right Time
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Teams Peaking at the Right Time

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Lions vs. Buccaneers staff picks, score predictions

      Lions vs. Buccaneers staff picks, score predictions
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Lions vs. Buccaneers staff picks, score predictions

      Jeremy Reisman
      via Pride Of Detroit