    Kobe Bryant Limited Edition Hall of Fame Basketball to Be Sold by Spalding

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    The retired jerseys of late Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant hangs above the arena during an NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

    Fans will get a chance to purchase a Kobe Bryant commemorative basketball on Dec. 21 honoring the Los Angeles Lakers star's induction into the Hall of Fame:

    The amount of limited-edition basketballs sold both in the United States and globally honor Bryant's numbers after he wore No. 8 and No. 24 during his NBA career. 

    Bryant is best known for his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA titles to go with his 18 All-Star selections. He ranks fourth in NBA history with 33,643 points.

    The superstar died in January at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

    He was posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020 alongside Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and more, although the ceremony was pushed to May 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

