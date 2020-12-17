Colts Must Use Jonathan Taylor as Offensive Engine in Playoff Push

David Becker/Associated Press

If the Indianapolis Colts want to make it into the playoffs, then it's time for them to start running the offense through rookie running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor was taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft after an impressive college career with the Wisconsin Badgers. He was expected to be more of a complimentary player this season but was given a larger role after starting running back Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.

The former Badgers star has had a solid rookie season, but it hasn't come without some hiccups along the way. He had a particularly tough three-game stretch against the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans in which he averaged just 2.5 yards per carry with one touchdown and a lost fumble.

Head coach Frank Reich could have reduced Taylor's role in the offense after that stretch, but his faith in the rookie has paid off in a big way over the last three games for which he's been available. Taylor has run for 331 yards and two touchdowns over that span, averaging 6.0 yards per carry while adding nine receptions for 83 yards and another score.

His stellar play has kept the Colts right in the middle of the playoff race. With a 9-4 record, they're currently tied with the Titans for first place in the AFC South. They would currently hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs if the season ended today, sitting just behind the Cleveland Browns with an identical 9-4 record for the top wild-card spot.

Still, a lot could change in the final three weeks of the season. If the Colts want to secure a playoff spot, then they're going to need to keep winning games while riding Taylor's hot hand.

The running game will continue to be an important part of the offense due to the limitations of 39-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers. While he's never been a mobile option throughout his career, his mobility has been even more limited lately due to a "severe" turf toe injury that will likely require offseason surgery.

Rivers has played at a high level despite the nagging injury, but a strong running game has taken a lot of the pressure off him, keeping him from needing to carry the offense.

Taylor's presence has played a big part in that running game. His absence after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list was one of the big reasons for the team's struggles during the 45-26 rout against the Titans in Week 12, with the offense mustering only 56 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The running game has looked completely different since Taylor's return. The Colts have run for a combined 321 yards over their last two contests, both of which have resulted in wins.

A heavy dose of Taylor would also help the Colts beyond the regular season, assuming they reach the playoffs. It would allow the rookie to continue working on his game before having to go against some of the top defenses in the AFC, at which point he'd need to limit his mistakes.

Plus, a lot of Taylor's issues have already started to fade away.

The tape on him earlier this season showed a running back taking too much time to process what was in front of him and often not trusting his blockers to do their jobs. That made it harder for him to break off explosive plays and sometimes resulted in him being tackled in the backfield while taking too long to make a decision.

Now, Taylor has found the right times to be patient or take off. Last week's 62-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders was a perfect example, resulting in the longest run of his young career.

Indianapolis will need that kind of play from Taylor in its final three games of the season against the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Fortunately, the two divisional rivals it will face are having awful seasons stopping the run. They're two of the three worst run defenses in football, both allowing more than 145 yards per game on the ground.

The Steelers will be a much bigger test for Taylor and the Colts. They're ceding just 100.9 rushing yards per game while leading the NFL with just 18.2 points allowed per contest. A strong performance from the rookie against Pittsburgh would be a great sign for the Colts as they head through the stretch run and into the playoffs.

Even if the Colts aren't able to get a win against the 11-2 Steelers, they should be able to pull off victories against the Jaguars and Texans, especially if they lean on Taylor. Those two wins would give Indianapolis a 98 percent chance to make the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight's NFL predictions.

Getting the rookie involved heavily in the offense during this final stretch will be crucial if the Colts want to secure a playoff berth—or potentially a divisional title—and then embark on a deep postseason run.