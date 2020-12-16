    Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes New Bucks Contract Will Help Attract Free Agents

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228 million supermax contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks this week, a decision that will have huge reverberations around the NBA for years to come.

    One possibility is that Milwaukee's chances to potentially entice stars to join the Greek Freak in Milwaukee will have improved with his long-term commitment. At least, Antetokounmpo is hoping that will be the result:

                             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

