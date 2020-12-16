Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes New Bucks Contract Will Help Attract Free Agents

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228 million supermax contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks this week, a decision that will have huge reverberations around the NBA for years to come.

One possibility is that Milwaukee's chances to potentially entice stars to join the Greek Freak in Milwaukee will have improved with his long-term commitment. At least, Antetokounmpo is hoping that will be the result:

