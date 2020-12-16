Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes New Bucks Contract Will Help Attract Free Agents

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes New Bucks Contract Will Help Attract Free AgentsDecember 16, 2020
Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228 million supermax contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks this week, a decision that will have huge reverberations around the NBA for years to come.
One possibility is that Milwaukee's chances to potentially entice stars to join the Greek Freak in Milwaukee will have improved with his long-term commitment. At least, Antetokounmpo is hoping that will be the result:
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Giannis says he hopes signing in Milwaukee makes the Bucks more attractive for free agents. “We have a great winter,” he joked. “But at the end of the day, I hope people come to play here because of the organization.” He said he isn’t trying to be overly active in recruiting.
