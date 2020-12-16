    Ric Flair, Sting, Bret Hart and More Superstars Set for WWE 2K Battlegrounds

    Several legends and current WWE Superstars were revealed Wednesday as playable characters in the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game as part of the upcoming roster update.

    According to 2K, there will be five roster updates in the coming weeks on Dec. 23, Dec. 30, Jan. 6, Jan. 13 and Jan. 20.

    The first update will feature WWE Hall of Famers "Nature Boy" Ric Flair and Sting, as well as Sheamus, Street Profits member Montez Ford and a Holiday Arena.

    On Dec. 30, gamers can start playing as WWE Hall of Famers Diesel and Razor Ramon, as well as Street Profits member Angelo Dawkins. The Winter Bear Arena will also become available

    The Jan. 6 update will include WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart and Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn.

    That will be followed by Chad Gable and AOP member Akam on Jan. 13 and then WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Fandango and AOP member Rezar on Jan. 20.

    Sting's inclusion is perhaps the most significant development since the 61-year-old made his debut for rival wrestling company All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago.

    The Icon made a surprise appearance on the Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite by interacting with Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Arn Anderson and Darby Allin. It was later announced that Stinger signed a multiyear, full-time contract with AEW.

    Similarly, AOP were released from their WWE contracts several months ago, which suggests they and Sting were included in the game before parting ways with the company.

    In terms of gameplay, the inclusion of legends such as Sting, Flair, Hart, Piper, Diesel and Ramon is exciting since gamers will be able to create their own dream matches in WWE 2K Battlegrounds by pitting them against some of the top stars of today.  

          

