Rockets' John Wall on James Harden Trade Rumors: 'That's His Personal Business'

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall said Tuesday he's not concerning himself with the trade rumors surrounding new teammate James Harden ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

"I don't try to ask him about that because that's his personal business," Wall told reporters. "All I worry about is what we can do to make this Rockets team the best that we can be while everybody is here and move forward with that."

The Rockets acquired Wall in early December as part of a blockbuster deal sending Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

That trade didn't change Harden's outlook. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday the 2017-18 NBA MVP was "unmoved and uninterested in pursuing a new partnership" with Wall and he'd continued to push the Rockets for a move out of Houston.

So far there's no indication a trade is imminent, however, and Harden made his preseason debut Tuesday night in a 112-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs after missing the team's first two exhibition contests.

Harden scored 12 points to go along with four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes. Wall added 15 points, three steals, three assists and two boards in 25 minutes.

"He was good," new head coach Stephen Silas said about Harden. "I mean, he's obviously a great player and can do so many things on the floor, on and off the ball. Defensively, he has great hands and makes plays and is smart. So to have him out there was great."

If the eight-time All-Star ultimately stays, the Rockets will feature one of the NBA's most star-studded starting lineups, as he'd join Wall, Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker and DeMarcus Cousins.

Yet Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last week Harden is "resigned to the belief that he can no longer compete for a championship in Houston" and sought a deal to either the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks or Philadelphia 76ers.

For now, he remains a member of the Rockets as they prepare to open the regular season Dec. 23 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Toyota Center.