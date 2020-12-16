LSU Football Recruiting 2020: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

0 of 4

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

After going 15-0 and winning the national championship in the 2019 season, LSU hasn't had nearly as much success in 2020. The Tigers are 4-5 entering their season finale against Ole Miss on Saturday, and they self-imposed a one-year bowl ban following an NCAA investigation into improper booster payments.

However, the lack of on-field success this year hasn't negatively affected LSU's recruiting efforts. The Tigers currently have the No. 4-ranked 2021 class in the country (behind only Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia) per the 247Sports team rankings.

It's possible that LSU's class is going to get even stronger over the next three days, as the early signing period is set to begin Wednesday. Many recruits have not only sent in national letters of intent during this time in recent years, they've also used the period to announce their college decisions. So, the Tigers could land a few new commits while also locking in some of those who have already committed this week.

Here's a look at the top recruits LSU has landed so far, followed by some predictions heading into the early signing period.