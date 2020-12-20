    Bowl Games 2020-21: Complete Schedule of Matchups

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws on the run against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
    Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

    Even after a bizarre 2020 college football season, teams across the nation will get a chance to end their year on a high note at various bowl games. 

    The COVID-19 pandemic created significant changes to the regular season, with some conferences shortening schedules and many key games being canceled or postponed. Several bowl games have also been canceled this year, including the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl and the Quick Lane Bowl.

    Despite the adjustments, many teams thrived during the season and will continue to showcase their abilities over the next few weeks.

    Alabama returned to the top this season after a "down" 2019, winning the SEC Championship Game while improving to 11-0. The Crimson Tide are the current favorites to take home a national title, while quarterback Mac Jones is a top contender for the Heisman Trophy.

    There should also be several exciting games beyond the College Football Playoff this postseason.

    Coastal Carolina will look to complete its dream season after going 11-0 during the regular season. Cincinnati is also undefeated, adding the American Championship to its 9-0 record.

    Major conference teams such as Indiana and North Carolina have also exceeded expectations this season and will celebrate their accomplishments on a bigger stage.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It leaves plenty of storylines across the country throughout the upcoming bowl season.

          

    2020-21 Bowl Schedule

    Dec. 21

    Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State

    Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

            

    Dec. 22

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Nevada vs. Tulane

    Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

           

    Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU

    FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

            

    Dec. 23

    R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech

    Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

           

    Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. FAU

    Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

        

    Dec. 24

    New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston

    Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

           

    Dec. 25

    Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Marshall

    Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

          

    Dec. 26

    Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (12 p.m. ET on ABC)

           

    Cure Bowl

    Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

          

    Servpro First Responder Bowl

    Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

          

    LendingTree Bowl: Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky

    Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

           

    Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

    Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

           

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl

    Chase Field, Phoenix (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

           

    Dec. 28

    Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta

    Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

           

    Dec. 29

    Cheez-It Bowl

    Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

          

    Valero Alamo Bowl

    Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

          

    Dec. 30

    Duke's Mayo Bowl

    Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

          

    TransPerfect Music City Bowl

    Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

          

    Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

          

    LA Bowl

    SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (10:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

           

    Dec. 31

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

    Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

           

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee (4 p.m. ET on ESPN)

          

    Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose State

    Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona (4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports)

           

    Texas Bowl

    NRG Stadium, Houston (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

          

    Jan. 1

    TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

    Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama (12 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

           

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

           

    Vrbo Citrus Bowl

    Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (1 p.m. ET on ABC)

           

    College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

    AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)

            

    College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

    Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans (8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

             

    Jan. 2

    TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

    TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

          

    Outback Bowl

    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (12:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

          

    PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

    State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (4 p.m. ET on ESPN)

         

    Capital One Orange Bowl
    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

         

    Jan. 11 

    College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

    Related

      Did the Selection Committee Get It Right? 🤔

      @KerranceJames breaks down the decision to choose the four CFP teams

      Did the Selection Committee Get It Right? 🤔
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Did the Selection Committee Get It Right? 🤔

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Kellen Mond on CFP Snub: JOKE

      TAMU QB: 'All of these SEC teams that are 'MEDIOCRE' in media’s eyes would run the table in some of these other leagues'

      Kellen Mond on CFP Snub: JOKE
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Kellen Mond on CFP Snub: JOKE

      Dallas News
      via Dallas News

      Twitter Reacts to Final CFP Reveal 🤳

      Twitter Reacts to Final CFP Reveal 🤳
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Twitter Reacts to Final CFP Reveal 🤳

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report

      CFP: Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream 📺

      CFP: Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream 📺
      College Football logo
      College Football

      CFP: Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream 📺

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report