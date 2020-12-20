Bowl Games 2020-21: Complete Schedule of Matchups

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Even after a bizarre 2020 college football season, teams across the nation will get a chance to end their year on a high note at various bowl games.

The COVID-19 pandemic created significant changes to the regular season, with some conferences shortening schedules and many key games being canceled or postponed. Several bowl games have also been canceled this year, including the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl and the Quick Lane Bowl.

Despite the adjustments, many teams thrived during the season and will continue to showcase their abilities over the next few weeks.

Alabama returned to the top this season after a "down" 2019, winning the SEC Championship Game while improving to 11-0. The Crimson Tide are the current favorites to take home a national title, while quarterback Mac Jones is a top contender for the Heisman Trophy.

There should also be several exciting games beyond the College Football Playoff this postseason.

Coastal Carolina will look to complete its dream season after going 11-0 during the regular season. Cincinnati is also undefeated, adding the American Championship to its 9-0 record.

Major conference teams such as Indiana and North Carolina have also exceeded expectations this season and will celebrate their accomplishments on a bigger stage.

It leaves plenty of storylines across the country throughout the upcoming bowl season.

2020-21 Bowl Schedule

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State

Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Nevada vs. Tulane

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. FAU

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Marshall

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (12 p.m. ET on ABC)

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Servpro First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

LendingTree Bowl: Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field, Phoenix (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (10:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee (4 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose State

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona (4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports)

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium, Houston (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama (12 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (1 p.m. ET on ABC)

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans (8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (12:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (4 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)