Bowl Games 2020-21: Complete Schedule of Matchups

Bowl Games 2020-21: Complete Schedule of MatchupsDecember 20, 2020
Even after a bizarre 2020 college football season, teams across the nation will get a chance to end their year on a high note at various bowl games.
The COVID-19 pandemic created significant changes to the regular season, with some conferences shortening schedules and many key games being canceled or postponed. Several bowl games have also been canceled this year, including the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl and the Quick Lane Bowl.
Despite the adjustments, many teams thrived during the season and will continue to showcase their abilities over the next few weeks.
Alabama returned to the top this season after a "down" 2019, winning the SEC Championship Game while improving to 11-0. The Crimson Tide are the current favorites to take home a national title, while quarterback Mac Jones is a top contender for the Heisman Trophy.
There should also be several exciting games beyond the College Football Playoff this postseason.
Coastal Carolina will look to complete its dream season after going 11-0 during the regular season. Cincinnati is also undefeated, adding the American Championship to its 9-0 record.
Major conference teams such as Indiana and North Carolina have also exceeded expectations this season and will celebrate their accomplishments on a bigger stage.
It leaves plenty of storylines across the country throughout the upcoming bowl season.
2020-21 Bowl Schedule
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State
Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Nevada vs. Tulane
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Dec. 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. FAU
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Marshall
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Dec. 26
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (12 p.m. ET on ABC)
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Servpro First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)
LendingTree Bowl: Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field, Phoenix (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Dec. 28
Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Dec. 29
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (10:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Dec. 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee (4 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose State
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona (4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports)
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium, Houston (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Jan. 1
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama (12 p.m. ET on ESPN2)
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (1 p.m. ET on ABC)
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans (8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (12:30 p.m. ET on ABC)
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (4 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Jan. 11
College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)
