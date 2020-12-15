Report: Jeremy Lin Practicing with G League's Ignite Team Amid NBA Comeback Buzz

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Free-agent guard Jeremy Lin worked out with the NBA G League Ignite on Tuesday, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Lin also scrimmaged against a group of G League players, but Stein reported the 32-year-old isn't yet signed to a team.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony tweeted earlier in the day that Lin lives near where the Ignite are stationed in Walnut Creek, California, and he will "stay with the team in a practice player capacity for as long as he chooses."

The Ignite are made up partly of top high school players from around the country, who will spend one season in the G League before moving on to the NBA. The team also brought in some veterans with NBA experience to round out the roster.

Lin announced September on Weibo that he was leaving the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association to pursue another shot in the NBA. He had averaged 22.3 points and 5.6 assists in 39 games for the Ducks in 2019-20.

The Harvard alumnus last played in the NBA in 2018-19, splitting the season with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. He's averaging 11.6 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 34.2 percent to this point in his career.

Prior to his move to the CBA, Lin lamented how he thought NBA teams had "given up" on him as he went unsigned during the 2019 offseason.