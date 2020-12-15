Video: Bucks' Giannis Says 'This Is My Home' After Signing New Supermax Contract

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a video message from Giannis Antetokounmpo after the two-time reigning NBA MVP announced he's signing a five-year supermax extension with the team.

"I'm excited for today, big day today," Antetokounmpo said. "I'll be here in Milwaukee for the next five years. This is my home, this is my city."

The 26-year-old has forged a strong connection with the city of Milwaukee through his first seven seasons with the Bucks. Back in 2017, he explained to the New York Times' Marc Stein how he felt comfortable there.

"I'm a low-profile guy," he said. "I don't like all these flashy cities like L.A. or Miami. I don't know if I could be the same player if I played in those cities."

This past summer, Antetokounmpo was among the Bucks players publicly demonstrating as Americans across the country protested against police brutality and social inequality:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The last year and change have been nerve-racking for Bucks fans as Antetokounmpo's contract slowly wound down. Playoff disappointments and personnel mistakes were all viewed through the prism of how it might impact the decision of the team's best player.

On Tuesday, those in Milwaukee received an early Christmas present.