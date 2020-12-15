    Video: Bucks' Giannis Says 'This Is My Home' After Signing New Supermax Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Washington. The Bucks won 137-134 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    The Milwaukee Bucks shared a video message from Giannis Antetokounmpo after the two-time reigning NBA MVP announced he's signing a five-year supermax extension with the team. 

    "I'm excited for today, big day today," Antetokounmpo said. "I'll be here in Milwaukee for the next five years. This is my home, this is my city."

    The 26-year-old has forged a strong connection with the city of Milwaukee through his first seven seasons with the Bucks. Back in 2017, he explained to the New York Times' Marc Stein how he felt comfortable there.

    "I'm a low-profile guy," he said. "I don't like all these flashy cities like L.A. or Miami. I don't know if I could be the same player if I played in those cities."

    This past summer, Antetokounmpo was among the Bucks players publicly demonstrating as Americans across the country protested against police brutality and social inequality:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The last year and change have been nerve-racking for Bucks fans as Antetokounmpo's contract slowly wound down. Playoff disappointments and personnel mistakes were all viewed through the prism of how it might impact the decision of the team's best player.

    On Tuesday, those in Milwaukee received an early Christmas present.

    Related

      Giannis Deal Winners/Losers 📊

      Milwaukee is an obvious winner, but @highkin picked four losers after Giannis announced he's staying 📲

      Giannis Deal Winners/Losers 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis Deal Winners/Losers 📊

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Bucks' Crucial Giannis Meeting

      Marc Lasry and Wes Edens sealed the deal during 'crucial' meeting with Giannis' agent on Dec. 12

      Report: Bucks' Crucial Giannis Meeting
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Report: Bucks' Crucial Giannis Meeting

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Giannis Weighed Contract Options ⚖️

      Sources tell B/R the two states Giannis compared the Bucks' offer to before deciding to returning

      Giannis Weighed Contract Options ⚖️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis Weighed Contract Options ⚖️

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Bucks Would Have Explored Giannis Trade

      Milwaukee 'would have seriously considered whether they needed to take trade calls' if Giannis gave the team no assurances he'd re-sign

      Report: Bucks Would Have Explored Giannis Trade
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Report: Bucks Would Have Explored Giannis Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report