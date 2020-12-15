Lakers' LeBron James: My Situation Doesn't Compare to Giannis After New Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A reporter asked superstar LeBron James—who signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason—about the five-year, $228 million supermax contract extension Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

"I don't know if I can relate to his situation, all of our situations are different," James told reporters. "Totally different, actually. They tried to build something great for him and obviously they did enough to keep him there. I think it's great that he's staying there and he's committed to that franchise and that's what it's all about. … My situation and his situation, there's no similarities in it. It's totally different."

Antetokounmpo, 26, is entering his eighth NBA season. It was ahead of James' eighth season that he shocked the NBA world by signing a six-year, $110 million contract with the Miami Heat, joining friends Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

At that point in his career, James didn't feel the Cleveland Cavaliers offered him the best route to a championship. He was correct, winning two titles in his four seasons with Miami before opting out of the remainder of his deal, returning to the Cavs and leading them to their first title in franchise history.

Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, clearly believes the Bucks still offer him the best path toward winning a title, or at the very least wants to prove he can win one in Milwaukee. While the Bucks' offseason was tainted somewhat by a sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic that fell apart, the team still improved with the addition of veteran guard Jrue Holiday.

It was a costly addition for a player who appeared in just one All-Star Game, as the Bucks gave up three future first-round picks and two future first-round pick swaps. But if that move was enough to also convince the Greek Freak to sign his long-term extension, it was a price worth paying.

Ultimately, Milwaukee's entire offseason—and frankly, the future of the franchise in general—hinged on Antetokounmpo's decision. The long-term commitment from the two-time MVP is enormous, much like James committing into the future for the Lakers was huge as well.

Two players, two different situations, but two franchises very happy to have them.